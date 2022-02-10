Gov. Youngkin has full schedule of appearances in Hampton Roads Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Glenn Youngkin is making several stops in Hampton Roads Thursday, his first visit to our region since he was sworn into office last month.

According to his public schedule, the governor has a full day of appearances, beginning with a tour of Fort Monroe in Hampton at 10 a.m.. That visit is closed to the press.

Youngkin will then pay a visit to Seatack Elementary An Achievable Dream Academy at 11 a.m. According to the school’s website, the timing coincides with a school board policy review committee meeting.

Secretary Stephen Cummings, Secretary Caren Merrick and Secretary Craig Crenshaw will also be at Thursday’s visits.

At 1:15 p.m., the media is invited as the governor tours the DroneUp facility on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

The last stop in Hampton Roads Thursday is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at Anchor Allie’s restaurant on Independence Boulevard.

Gov. Youngkin will be back in the WAVY viewing area Friday. He is speaking at William & Mary’s 2022 Charter Day ceremony, during which he will also receive an honorary degree from the university.