RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he will donate his salary from his first few months in office to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, an organization helping police officers and first responders who have dealt with “critical traumatic incidents” while on duty or in their personal lives.

The governor, who had originally pledged to donate the $43,750 during his 2021 campaign, made the announcement while speaking at the organization’s Post Critical Incident Seminar in Harrisonburg.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Youngkin. “This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

Forbes reports that Youngkin’s net worth is about $470 million, making him one of the richest U.S. governors.