Gov. Northam to join Virginia Dems for weekend ‘Turn Out the Vote’ rally

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Northam will be in Hampton to encourage local residents to “Turn Out the Vote.”
Governor Ralph Northam will join Sen. Tim Kaine, Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn and Congressman Bobby Scott for the “Turn out the Vote” rally.
The event is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Boo Williams Sportsplex which is located at 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway in Hampton.
Masks will be required for all attendees.
