Gov. Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team will hold a COVID-19 briefing Thursday to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth continues a downward trend and is currently at 4.3%.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 842 new cases along with 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

Northam recently lifted the mask requirement for limited outdoor settings, which follows revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On May 15, Virginia will also ease restrictions on gatherings, venues and restaurants.

Starting then, restaurants will also be allowed to stay open and sell alcohol past midnight again. The changes also will expand capacity for social gatherings from 50 to a 100 people for indoor gatherings and from 100 to 250 people for outdoor settings.

Northam will hold the briefing at 11 .m. in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond. It will be streamed live on WAVY.com and on the WAVY Facebook page.