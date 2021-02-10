Gov. Northam teams with Maryland and D.C. leaders to request federal support in vaccinating federal employees

FILE – This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Pentagon on Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Northam, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting federal support in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.

“We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government,” Northam, Hogan, and Bowser wrote.

The letter sent on Wednesday requests a dedicated distribution of vaccines and associated supplies to support essential federal workers, contractors, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority employees within the National Capital Region.

The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia are focused on vaccinating residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the letter read.

In addition, the leaders are asking for coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce as well as a federally supported and operated vaccination site for the workers.

You can read the full federal request by clicking here.