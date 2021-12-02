Gov. Northam says he wants transition of power to be efficient, set Youngkin up for success

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam says the transition of power with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is going well.

Northam spoke about the transition with 10 On Your Side Thursday afternoon while he was in Chesapeake for the ribbon cutting of the new Plasser American building.

He said Youngkin is putting together a transition team. Northam and Youngkin have had several meetings already in the month since the election.

Northam added that he wants the process to be efficient and he wants Youngkin to do well in the role.

“I believe in the Virginia way. We can agree to disagree. We can do that in a civil way. But at the end of the day, we need to put our differences aside and do what’s in the best,… Put Virginia in the best possible position. That’s the Virginia way. I think things will continue to go well in Virginia,” Northam said.

Northam also said Thursday that the state will have a $2.7 billion surplus to its budget when he leaves office.

Youngkin officially takes over as governor on Jan. 15.

Youngkin first met with Northam at the Executive Mansion on Nov 4, two days after the election, to begin the transition of power.