RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged questions about whether he would support an abortion ban at conception if Republicans take control of the state Senate and maintain a majority in the House of Delegates.

Youngkin is now backing a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, a proposal he believes can get bipartisan support in a divided government.

In an interview on Thursday, Youngkin didn’t rule out supporting a more restrictive policy in the future if political realities change.

“I can’t even begin to look past this year right now. What we’ve got is a Democrat-controlled Senate and a Republican-controlled House and they need to work together and an absolute ‘no’ at the beginning of the discussion just is not a constructive place that Virginians want our government,” Youngkin said.

The answer comes after Youngkin reportedly told an anti-abortion group earlier this week that he believes life begins at conception and that he would “happily and gleefully” sign any bill that comes to his desk in order to protect life.

Those comments to The Family Foundation were first reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday. Victoria Cobb, the group’s president, refused to release the recording of their webinar but she confirmed the accuracy of the comments in a text, as did a spokesperson for Youngkin. The governor’s office has also yet to release the recording.

Cobb further wrote in a text, “It’s accurate but of course, I find it deplorable that reports don’t acknowledge what he said about helping women who find themselves in unplanned pregnancies. He talked about building an infrastructure that supports families and mothers that choose life. It is very unbalanced coverage of what he said.”

Senator Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg), one of four legislators Youngkin has tapped to craft consensus legislation, said earlier this week that they’re considering penalties for abortion providers who attempt to bypass a potential ban.

“There could be physicians whose licenses could be at stake,” Newman said in an interview with Washington’s WTOP radio. “The state licensing process is most likely the best way to go about enforcement.”

Asked if he would support that on Thursday, Youngkin said, “I’m a I’m a pro-life governor, and I will sign a bill that comes to my desk that protects life and I look forward to that. But as of now, what we need is the process to start and to take the next four or five or six months and to work on a bill that can be supported in a bipartisan basis, because that’s what we need.”

Youngkin has repeatedly said he supports exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.

Meanwhile, Senator Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell) has already announced plans to introduce a bill “that will protect life at conception.” A press release didn’t address possible exceptions.

New restrictions are expected to face an uphill battle in the immediate future. Republicans narrowly control the House of Delegates 52-48, and Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority in the state Senate. However, one Senate Democrat is personally against abortion and has previously supported additional restrictions.

State senators are expected to be back on the ballot come November 2023. The GOP will have an opportunity to make gains and dismantle the main barrier blocking Youngkin’s agenda.

At a press conference after Roe v. Wade was struck down last Friday, Democrats like Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) pledged to fight back.

“To the party that professes to care about parental rights you will not insert yourself in the decision about whether to become a parent in the first place. That is the most fundamental parental right there is. We will not let you take it back,” McClellan said.

