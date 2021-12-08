Gov.-Elect Youngkin gives keynote speech at Hampton Roads Chamber annual meeting, discusses day-one plans in office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Chamber welcomed Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin as the keynote speaker for their annual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The event took place at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Local businessman Bruce Thompson introduced Youngkin on Wednesday, calling him the “right guy for the right time.”

Thompson was the state finance chair for Youngkin’s campaign. He’s now chair of the inauguration committee.

The Hampton Roads business community endorsed Glenn Youngkin during the campaign. On Wednesday, he thanked them for their support.

Youngkin ran a pro-business, anti-lockdown campaign for the governor’s mansion. During Wednesday’s speech, he gave a picture of what his first actions will be as governor.

“We are charging forward aggressively with our day-one game plan and it includes a combination of executive orders, but a lot of legislative initiatives, plus budget initiatives to bring down taxes across Virginia, eliminating the grocery tax,” said Youngkin.

On Wednesday, the governor-elect announced one of his first executive orders will be to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, something Youngkin calls a “Carbon Tax.”

“Unfortunately it’s making the cost of living in Virginia, which has already been on a meteoric rise, even harder for Virginians to deal with. So we are going to withdraw from it and no longer be part of it and allow Virginians to maintain that money,” he said.

Youngkin says he also plans to create a Coastal Virginia Resiliancy Authority, a government agency to address sea level rise and flooding.

The governor-elect is already working on getting dollars from the newly passed infrastructure bill to projects in the commonwealth.

”We’re going to get our fair share, if not better. I was up yesterday with our entire congressional delegation and it was a really encouraging moment where all 13 members of Virginia’s congressional delegation — you know our senators, our representatives, Democrats, Republicans — come together once a month — and we’re the only state that does this — comes together once a month and talks about how they can work together for Virginia. And we’re going to get a bunch of these infrastructure dollars flowing,” Youngkin said.

Youngkins inauguration will take place Jan. 15.