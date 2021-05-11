GOP candidate Chuck Smith seeks recount in Virginia attorney general race after losing to Miyares

by: Associated Press

Chuck Smith is a Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Republican who narrowly lost the nomination for attorney general at a party convention is Virginia is requesting a recount.

Hard-right candidate Chuck Smith lost to Del. Jason Miyares by a 52-48 margin after ballots of more than 30,000 delegates were counted Sunday.

The contest was closer than expected, and involved multiple rounds of voting under a ranked-choice voting system. Smith claimed there were reports that ballots from him were added to Miyares’ stack and vice versa.

Smith’s campaign provided no further details about what allegedly occurred. The Republican Party of Virginia said the process was transparent and that the result was not close enough to qualify for a recount.

