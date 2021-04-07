General Assembly to take up amendments that would speed up marijuana possession legalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia General Assembly is set to take up Governor Ralph Northam’s proposal to legalize the possession of marijuana three years earlier than expected when they reconvene Wednesday.

The amendments are among many by proposed by Northam, including 18 to the state budget. Other amendments deal with COVID-19 relief and money for an independent investigation into alleged illegal activity by the state Parole Board.

Northam’s changes to the marijuana bills passed this year don’t just deal with who can now use marijuana legally (Northam’s changes would allow for simple possession of marijuana, up to an ounce, starting July 1 of this year, and people would also be able to grow up to four plants at home, with some rules).

It’s also about addressing past enforcement.

Northam says he wants to begin to seal criminal records immediately, as well as move forward on public health and labor protections.

Northam says removing the fine for an ounce or less this summer will end the uneven enforcement against people of color continuing under decriminalization.

Virginia would be the 17th state in the country to legalize marijuana, after New York just recently became the 16th. Recreational sales still wouldn’t be legal until 2024.

The General Assembly is expected to gavel in at noon and a vote on the marijuana amendments is expected today. Stay with WAVY for updates.