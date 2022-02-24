Funding for VB mass shooting commission will be in Virginia budget, appropriations chair says

Building 2 at Virginia Beach’s municipal complex as it was adorned on the anniversary of the mass shooting, May 31, 2020 (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Funding for the commission on the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach mass shooting will be included in this year’s Virginia state budget, Virginia Beach Delegate Barry Knight says.

Knight, the chairman of the House of Delegates’ appropriations committee, told WAVY’s Andy Fox he will also work with Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund.

This comes after WAVY’s reporting this week that family members of the victims were upset the funding wasn’t included.

The commission was created to independently investigate shooting that left 12 people dead and four others seriously hurt at Building 2 at the city’s Municipal Center. Leaders of the commission said they hope to address any “gaps” that may be identified in other probes into the tragedy when they issue their final report this year.

The Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund, with $10 million dollars in seed money, would reimburse qualifying victims and family members out-of-pocket expenses that insurance does not cover.

The budget is still being worked on and must be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House, which have competing proposals. The key issue in the disagreement is tax cuts, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, the committee working on a permanent memorial to the mass shooting victims met for the first time on Wednesday, WAVY’s Brett Hall reported.