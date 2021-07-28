Funding awarded to 15 projects to address food insecurities in underserved communities across Virginia

A new study conducted by researchers at Penn State has found that children ages 3–5 will eat more of their vegetables if they’re served a double portion, and when the other foods on their plate remain constant. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, Gov. Northam announced 15 projects across the Commonwealth will receive a total of over $620,000 in the first round of Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF) grants.

VFAIF was first launched in 2020 and provides grants between $5,000 and $50,000 to support business development, construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades or expansion of grocery stores, small food retailers or innovative food retail project that will help to increase access to food for those in underserved communities.

“Hunger and food insecurity are a reality for too many Virginia families, and the pandemic has only underscored the urgency of this crisis. At its core, the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund is about addressing the root causes of low food access and increasing equity and justice in our local food systems. I am pleased to see the innovation and dedication of businesses and organizations who are helping to advance our shared goals of building strong, resilient food supply chains in historically marginalized communities and making fresh, nutritious food available to Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth.” Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA)

Last year, Gov. Northam signed House Bill 1509 and Senate Bill 1073 which creates the VFAIF program to support the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 850,000 Virginians were labeled as food insecure – including 250,000 children.

Rates increased by approximately 20 percent during the ongoing public health crisis with an additional 150,000 Virginians experiencing food insecurity.

The following projects will receive funding in the inaugural round of the VFAIF grant program:

Beans and Rice – Pulaski County ($50,000) This project will support a fresh food mobile market that will operate four days per week with stops determined in partnership with area churches, community members, and local governments, including the Pulaski County Department of Social Services, to ensure maximum benefit to food insecure residents.

Browntown Farms – Brunswick County ($50,000) Funding for Browntown Farms will support a multi-purpose facility with cold storage, aggregation of local produce, and “barn to door” online ordering and delivery service.

Doña Fer Grocery Store – Rockingham County ($22,046) This project will fund a new cooler and repair an existing cooler at a small grocery store serving the Latinx community in Harrisonburg to meet the customer requests for more fresh foods, including milk, meat, and produce.

FRESHFARM – Fairfax County ($50,000) FRESHFARM will establish new fresh food mobile markets in food insecure areas of Northern Virginia in partnership with the Virginia Farmers Market Association. These markets will generate revenue for family-owned farms in Virginia and expand a Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) program for SNAP users.

Henry’s Marketplace – Scott County ($25,000) Funding for Henry’s Marketplace will support expanded retail space, coolers, and local produce sales, as well as a new outdoor market and community event space featuring local artists and musicians.

Honaker Wholesale – Russell County ($25,000) Honaker Wholesale is a small grocery and general goods store in rural Russell County, where additional grocery options are at least a 25-minute drive away. Funding will support the purchase of a new walk-in cooler enabling volume purchases and the storage of fresh products, lowering costs, and increasing the availability and variety of fresh food to customers.

Jon Henry General Store – Shenandoah County ($25,000) Located in New Market, Jon Henry General Store is one of the only food retailers offering a produce box CSA-style program for SNAP/EBT customers that provides access to fruits and vegetables while also leveraging the Virginia Fresh Match program. Funding will support expanded cooler capacity and enable an expansion of this program.

Norfolk Food Ecosystem – City of Norfolk ($50,000) Funding will support a new fresh food market in the underserved St. Paul’s community of Norfolk to increase access to fresh food, serve as a Fresh Food Pharmacy, offer health education, and provide information about how to access SNAP and Virginia Fresh Match.

Northside Food Access Coalition – City of Richmond ($50,000) Northside Food Access Coalition is a community-led organization that aims to increase fresh food access along the Brookland Park corridor in Richmond. This project will convert an existing community-owned building into a cold storage facility and a new hybrid farmers’ market CSA program serving the more than 35,000 area residents, 56 percent of whom experience low food access.

Project GROWS – City of Staunton ($46,642) Project GROWS will operate a mobile market to increase fresh food access in a number of underserved communities in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. Market locations will include elderly and fixed-income communities, low income housing complexes, and afterschool programs.

Richmond Food Justice Alliance and Shalom Farms – City of Richmond ($49,000) This project is a collaboration between the non-profit organizations Richmond Food Justice Alliance and Shalom Farms, and will support a community-led process to inform the establishment of pop-up markets in the Mosby Court, Fairfield, and Creighton Court neighborhoods in Richmond. Skills development and entrepreneurship opportunities will be available for neighborhood residents, centered around community wealth-building and increased access to fresh food.

River Street Market Education – City of Petersburg ($50,000) River Street Market Education is the non-profit arm of Petersburg’s River Street Market. This project seeks to establish youth-led mobile markets and to create more local purchasing opportunities at existing Petersburg farmers’ market. VFAIF will support this project by providing needed cold storage infrastructure for food aggregation and retail distribution.

Surry Marketplace – Surry County ($50,000) This project will support the establishment of a new grocery store in Surry County, which currently lacks a market, and will feature an online ordering platform and delivery service, workforce development, and increased access to fresh food.

Tommy T’s Marketplace – Brunswick County ($25,000) Tommy T’s Marketplace will address an identified food desert in Lawrenceville by transforming a vacant convenience store into a multi-purpose retail facility with an emphasis on providing healthy, fresh food options. Funding will support infrastructure, hiring local community members, and a mobile market component.

