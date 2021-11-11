Four former Virginia governors, three Hampton Roads locals to advise Youngkin during transition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder will be one of four former Virginia governors advising Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin during his transition.

Wilder will join former Republican Govs. Robert F. McDonnell, James S. Gilmore III and George F. Allen as an honorary co-chair of Youngkin’s Transition Steering committee, the governor-elect’s team announced Wednesday.

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time. We’re going to do things differently,” Youngkin said in a statement. “That’s why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”

Wilder, the first Black person to be elected as governor in the country, was particularly critical of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s re-election bid and did not support any candidate in this year’s race.

Jeff Goettman, who served as the chief operating officer for Youngkin’s campaign, will head the governor-elect’s transition team.

Kay Coles James and state Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford) will be co-chairs of the committee. James was the president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank before she founded the Gloucester Institute, a leadership training center and academy for African American youths.

Here’s a list of the other members of Youngkin’s Transition Steering Committee:

Melissa Ball of Hanover County

Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford County

Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County

Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County

Dr. Nancy Dye of the City of Roanoke

Brad Hobbs of the City of Virginia Beach

Aubrey Layne, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at Sentara Healthcare

Former Secretary Robert Martinez of the City of Norfolk

Tian Olson of Fairfax County

Tim Parrish of Prince William County

Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County

Town Council Member Amanda Pillion of the Town of Abingdon