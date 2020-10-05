Former Virginia Delegate Tim Hugo announces run for lieutenant governor

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Delegate Tim Hugo announced Monday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

“Let’s make this official!” said a tweet from the former Republican delegate Monday morning.

“This is about the future of our Commonwealth. One-party control has led to diminished leadership of our Commonwealth and a disregard for opposing viewpoints.”

Hugo represented Virginia’s 40th District in Fairfax and Prince William Counties between 2003 and 2020, and also served as the House of Delegate majority caucus chairman between 2009 and 2020.

Last year, Democrat Dan Helmer challenged and defeated Hugo as delegate for Virginia’s 40th District.

According to his campaign website, Hugo grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from the College of William and Mary.

A U.S. Army veteran describing himself as a “consistent conservative,” Hugo says he is a defender of the Second Amendment, a protector of life, and an advocate fostering Virginia’s top rank for business.

The announcement comes just months after Prince William Delegate Hala Ayala announced her run for lieutenant governor.

Justin Fairfax, who has said he’s exploring a run for governor in 2021, has held the position since being elected in 2018.

