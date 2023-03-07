RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn says that she is not seeking re-election.

In a statement Tuesday, Filler-Corn says she is “heading into a new chapter.”

“I am proud of the transformative actions we took during my tenure. We invested in public education and transportation, made our communities safer from gun violence, supported working families, expanded reproductive freedom, rooted out discrimination, secured voting rights, protected our environment, and kept Virginia the top state for business in the nation.”

Filler-Corn became the first woman and first Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates back in 2020.

“I could not be more proud of how my colleagues and I have improved the lives of Virginians in a meaningful way. Thank you to the many advocates and supporters who made this possible.”

Filler-Corn did not specify what’s next for her career, but stated that she is eager and energized for the next challenge.

Following Filler-Corn’s announcement, Senator Mark Warner issued a separate statement commending her efforts on being a “relentless progressive who is committed to getting things done for Virginia families.”

“She will leave behind an enormous legacy as the Speaker who helped Virginia steer through the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw the record investment that will make Virginia the national leader in broadband access, and made the Commonwealth the 38th state to finally ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to guarantee the same rights for all our citizens, regardless of their sex, as part of the Constitution,” said Warner.

