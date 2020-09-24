Former Scott Taylor staffer due in court Thursday on election fraud charges

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Another former campaign staffer of congressional candidate Scott Taylor is due in court on Thursday on election fraud charges related to Taylor’s 2018 campaign.

Roberta Marciano faces two counts of making false statements/election fraud on campaign documents. She is expected to enter a guilty plea.

Marciano was indicted back in March, one of multiple people who circulated petitions during Taylor’s 2018 re-election campaign to get third-party candidate Shaun Brown on the ballot in order to siphon votes from opponent Elaine Luria in the 2nd District race. Luria, a Democrat, won the election and is running against Taylor again this year.

Two other former staffers have been charged so far. In March Lauren Peabody, formerly Lauren Creekmore, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of woeful neglect of election duties in the case.

Heather Guillot was indicted earlier this month on one charge of making false statements/election fraud.

Taylor has long claimed he had no involvement in the ballot fraud scandal, but the case remains under investigation.

