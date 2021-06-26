Former Scott Taylor political consultant indicted on several counts of false statements, election fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rob Catron has been indicted on 10 counts of false statements and election fraud, according to a person familiar with the matter. These charges stem from forged signatures on election petitions in 2018.

Catron, who was previously a political consultant to former Congressman Scott Taylor, told WAVY 10’s Andy Fox on Saturday afternoon that “I have no idea what the evidence is, I never signed anything, and nothing new has been learned in nearly 3 years.”

The indictment follows guilty pleads from several of Taylor’s former staff members. Three of them: Heather Guillot, Roberta Marciano and Lauren Creekmore Peabody were originally charged with felony election fraud and making false statements.

At the time, they all received the same sentence – no active jail time, one year in jail suspended, and a net fine of $1,000 after an additional $1,500 was suspended by Judge Margaret Spencer.

Guillot has since plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor willful neglect of election duties.

“Mistakes were made,” her attorney Richard Doummar said earlier this year. “A lot was going on at the time of the election with entrusted people and it was a mistake that was made, and it happens sometimes in elections.”

Marciano also previously pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor willful neglect.

“Ms. Marciano never forged anyone’s signatures or fabricated any voter profiles,” said attorney Eric Plumlee. “Rather, Ms. Marciano’s misstep was to sign several petitions that were placed in front of her.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors say Peabody signed affidavits for 14 separate petitions, swearing she “witnessed the signatures of each person who signed this [petition].”

Her attorney said in March of 2020 John Fletcher that “her plea today to a misdemeanor which does not involve fraud, dishonesty or corrupt conduct is a fair resolution to this matter.”

