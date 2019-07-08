Former Rep. Taylor looking to take on Warner for US Senate seat

Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ScottTaylorFILE_478868

File photo of Scott Taylor

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Scott Taylor, a former U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, says he plans to run for Mark Warner’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Taylor made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook by sharing a link to his campaign website.

The former Navy SEAL lost the 2nd congressional district in a harder-fought battle with Democrat Elaine Luria last November.

Warner has served as one of Virginia’s senators since the 2008 election. He previously served as Virginia’s governor from 2002 to 2006.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10