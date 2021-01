Signs hanging on Monument Avenue to remind people of firearms restrictions. (Photo by 8News Photographer Quincy Tucker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department issued a summons for possession of a concealed firearm without a concealed carry permit near the Lee Monument on Monday.

Police confiscated one firearm from Franklin Thurston at the intersection of W. Grace Street and Allen Avenue.

RPD confirmed with WAVY sister station 8News that there were no firearms-related arrests or additional citations made on Lobby Day.