‘Every Virginian deserves access to fair, equitable criminal justice system’: Gov. Northam signs new criminal justice reform bills into law

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Virginia House of Delegates speaker-designate, Eileen Filler-Corn, front right, are surrounded by Democratic Legislators as he outlines his legislative agenda at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam signed several criminal justice reform legislation into law Easter Sunday.

“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” Northam said. “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance. I thank the General Assembly for working with us to build a more just and inclusive Commonwealth.”

The bills were proposed earlier in January and compiled into a package of several measures including raising the felony larceny threshold; permanently eliminating driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees, and court costs; raising the age of juvenile transfer to adult court; and reforming parole.

The governor signed these bills into law:

House Bill 995 and Senate Bill 788 — These increase the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000.

House Bill 1196 and Senate Bill 1 — The bills stop suspending licenses from a person who cannot pay court fines or costs. People who have had their licenses suspended before July 1, 2019, only because they didn’t pay fines or costs, will have their licenses reinstated without a reinstatement fee.

House Bill 477 and Senate Bill 546 — These raise the age a juvenile to be tried as an adult by a Commonwealth’s Attorney without court approval from 14 to 16.

House Bill 909 and Senate Bill 513 — The two bills will no longer let driver’s licenses be suspended for non-driving related offenses, such as drug offenses and stealing car fuel.

House Bill 974 and Senate Bill 511 — The bills modify the current standards for writs of actual innocence. Currently, people can pursue writs of actual innocence under very narrow circumstances. These changes are in an attempt to place fewer burdens on the party during the pardon process.

House Bill 277 and Senate Bill 736 — These allow a court to let an inmate to earn credits against any fines and court costs by performing community service. Under current law, credits can only be earned before or after imprisonment.

Northam also proposed two amendments:

House Bill 972 which decriminalizes simple possession of marijuana and instead charges a $25 civil penalty. It also seals the records of convictions and prohibits employers from inquiring about past convictions. The bill creates a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana. Governor Northam proposes to require that report by November 30, 2021.

The “Fishback” bills, House Bill 33 and Senate Senate Bill 793, which makes people sentenced by juries between 1995 and 2000 eligible for parole consideration.

Yesterday, Northam signed the Virginia Values Act, which provides anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.

He also signed Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537, which repeal racially discriminatory language and giving power for localities to control the status of Confederate monuments in their communities on Saturday.

#BREAKING This Easter Sunday. @GovernorVA reveals that when it comes to Criminal Justice reform…he has sent a bill decriminalizing marijuana back to the General Assembly…as he wants to delay the deadline of a final report studying full legalization by 1 year. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/e7PAi4mmEG — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 12, 2020

