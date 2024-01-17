HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – You can vote early at your local registrar’s office beginning 45 days before an Election Day, until the Saturday before Election Day. For the upcoming March 5 Presidential Primary Election, the first day of early in-person voting falls on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The last day of in-person early voting is Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m.

These are the dates for all Virginia voters, and all general registrar offices offer early voting.

Republicans and Democrats have both called for a Presidential Primary to be held on March 5, 2024 in Virginia. Click on the links below to see a list of candidates on each ballot.

Monday, February 12 is the last day to register to vote for the dual presidential primary elections.

Any registered voter can also opt to vote by mail. You no longer need a witness signature on a mailed absentee ballot, but voters will need to provide their year of birth and last four digits of their social security number. Complete details from the Virginia State Board of Elections for absentee and early voting.

Some localities have established early voting locations in addition to the General Registrar’s Office. You can go to the the General Registrar’s Office in your city or an early voting site to vote in person or drop off a mailed absentee ballot.

Chesapeake

Early In-Person Voting

Early in-person voting for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election will take place at the Voter Registrar’s Office, 411 Cedar Rd, from January 19 – March 2 on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting at the Registrar’s Office will also be available on Saturday, February 24 and March 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be no early voting on Monday, February 19 because the Registrar’s Office will be closed for President’s Day. Any registered voter can vote early in person without needing to apply to do so.

Absentee Voting By Mail

If returning your completed ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by March 5 and received by the Chesapeake Voter Registrar’s Office by noon on March 8. If returning your completed ballot in person, you can drop it off to the Voter Registrar’s Office at any time using the secure outdoor drop box or by bringing it inside during office hours. The Chesapeake Voter Registrar’s Office MUST have your completed absentee ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Hampton

Early in-person voting will begin January 19, 2024 at the Voter Registration Office, 101 Kings Way.

Virginia State Code 24.2-530 states: “No person shall vote for the candidates of more than one party.” This means voters will be asked which party primary they wish to vote in during the check in process and must choose only one party’s ballot to receive.

Important Dates:

Early Voting for the March 5 Presidential Primary will be held January 19 – March 2, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The last day to register to be eligible for the Presidential Primary is February 12.

The last day to submit an application for a ballot by mail is February 23 by 5 p.m..

Weekend Voting Opportunities:

Saturday February 24, 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday March 2, 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Newport News

Early voting will begin on January 19, 2024 and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For all early voting and ballot dropbox information, contact the general registrar’s office.

Eligible citizens may vote in-person prior to Election Day at these convenient locations:

City Hall

2400 Washington Ave

6th Floor

Newport News, VA 23607

Satellite Office | City Center Fountain Plaza II

Tuesday and Thursday (Jan. 23 through Feb. 15): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday-Friday (Beginning Feb. 19): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both locations will be open Saturday, February 24 and Saturday March 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 is the deadline to early vote for the March 5 Presidential Primaries.

To get an absentee ballot application straight in your inbox, please email lewisvv@nnva.gov.

To receive an absentee ballot application form by US mail, please call us at 757-926-8683.

Norfolk

Early voting locations in Norfolk, for the March 5 Presidential Dual Primaries include:

Berkley Recreation Center – 121 W. Liberty Street, Norfolk, VA 23523

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: Noon to 4 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library – 1425 Norchester Ave., Norfolk, VA 23504

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: Noon to 4 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lambert’s Point Community Center – 1251 W. 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA 23508

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: Noon to 4 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library – 111 W. Ocean View Ave. Norfolk, VA 23503

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: Noon to 4 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth provided this information about early voting for the March 5 primaries, which is available Friday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, March 2.

City Hall Building

Voter Registration & Elections Office

801 Crawford Street, First Floor

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(except on holidays)

Saturday voting hours are:

February 24, 2024 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 2, 2024 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Suffolk

There will be a Dual Party Presidential Primary on March 5, 2024. Voters must choose which party’s primary they wish to participate in. Voters may not vote in both primaries. – Code of VA §24.2-530

ALL EARLY VOTING will take place at the Voter Registration Office located at 440 Market Street, First Floor. The last day for early in-person voting is Saturday, March 2, 2024. There are no satellite locations in Suffolk. The office will have extended hours until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13 and Saturday, March 2. All precincts will be open on election day, March 5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ELECTION DAY VOTING takes place at your assigned voting precinct only. You can view your assigned voting precinct or view/change your voter registration information through the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal or contact the Registrar’s Office at 757-514-7750.

Virginia Beach

Early voting in Virginia Beach for the Presidential Primaries begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

In-person early voting is set to be available at the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 2449 Princess Anne Road, Municipal Center, Building 14.

Additional early in-person voting sites open on Saturday, Feb. 24, ending on Saturday, March 2. There will be no early voting on Sundays. The following locations are set to be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 24.

Bayside Recreation Center 4500 First Court Road

Great Neck Recreation Center 2521 Shorehaven Drive

Seatack Recreation Center 141 South Birdneck Road

Kempsville Area Library 832 Kempsville Road

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Libra 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard



Any Virginia Beach voter can vote in the primaries, but only in one party’s primary.

Any Virginia Beach citizen who will be 18 on or before the Nov. 5 General and Special Election will be eligible to vote in this election.

For information regarding sample ballots, early voting, and election day polling locations, please visit voter.virginiabeach.gov.

York County

All general registrar offices offer early voting. Some localities may offer early voting in additional locations. Check the list below for dates and times.

Main Office – 5322 George Washington Mem Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Victory Village Shopping Center – 6614 Mooretown Road Suite A, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Citizen Portal: Go to the Department of Elections Citizen Portal to find your voter information — including your House and Senate districts, polling place and precinct.

NOTE: Virginia’s voter identification laws have changed. All voters must provide an acceptable form of identification when voting in person. Those who do not have an acceptable ID must either complete an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot. This requirement applies both to in person absentee voting before Election Day as well as Election Day voting. Click hereVOTER ID REQUIREMENT for more information.