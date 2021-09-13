Early voting for Nov. 2 elections begins Friday in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Early voting for this year’s Nov. 2 General Election starts Friday, Sept. 17 in Virginia.

Once in-person early voting starts, residents can go to their local voter registration office to vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

This year, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, house of delegates, some local offices are on the ballot. The local offices vary by locality.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The last day of in-person early voting at local voter registration office is Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Find out where your local voter registration office is by visiting the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Find out who’s on your local ballot by clicking here.

For the latest election news, click here.