Dozens rally in Norfolk to stop possible ban on skill games

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With the Virginia General Assembly on the verge of banning skill games, dozens of people gathered together to have their voices heard.

“It would be heartbreaking for the state of Virginia. For them to do that, it’d be heartbreaking,” said local resident, Franklin Marshall.

Sandra Cummins works at a 7-Eleven off Shore Drive. She says these games could be the difference between her having a job and not.

“We got four machines in our store and they help generate the income that keeps me employed. Without this income she’s not going to be able to afford to keep me employed,” Cummins said.

For some game-players, it’s money in the bank too.

“All day, all night, we generate a lot of winners…it’s how some of these people pay their rent,” said Cummins.

Local workers held signs and exchanged stories outside Roosevelt Gardens Shopping Center.

One of them in the crowd was Randy Wright, who’s on the consulting team for Queen of Virginia Skill and Entertainment Games.

That company is the largest owner of the skill machines.

He says outside of the employees, they use the profits to benefit the community– even giving $1.7 million to charities across the commonwealth.

“All of these things we’ve given to, it’ll all be banned unless the General Assembly changes its tone,” said Wright.

