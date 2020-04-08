Dominion: Significant new natural gas generation not viable

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va. Dominion Energy Virginia recently told state regulators “significant build-out” of natural gas-fired generating facilities is no longer viable because of renewable energy legislation lawmakers passed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia recently told state regulators “significant build-out” of natural gas-fired power plants is no longer viable because of renewable energy legislation lawmakers passed earlier this year.

The disclosure came in a filing with the State Corporation Commission several weeks before Dominion has to file its integrated resource plan, or IRP, a long-range planning document.

Dominion cited the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which is awaiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature.

A Dominion spokesman says natural gas plant projects in Chesterfield and Pittsylvania County that are currently in the permitting process haven’t been canceled.

