RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia recently told state regulators “significant build-out” of natural gas-fired power plants is no longer viable because of renewable energy legislation lawmakers passed earlier this year.
The disclosure came in a filing with the State Corporation Commission several weeks before Dominion has to file its integrated resource plan, or IRP, a long-range planning document.
Dominion cited the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which is awaiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature.
A Dominion spokesman says natural gas plant projects in Chesterfield and Pittsylvania County that are currently in the permitting process haven’t been canceled.
Latest Posts:
- Dominion: Significant new natural gas generation not viable
- Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
- Country singer Luke Bryan pulls prank on wife
- Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures dies following battle with coronavirus
- Virtual rally-goers say VA’s minimum wage increase shouldn’t wait as coronavirus restrictions strain budgets