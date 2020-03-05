Department of Homeland Security to release additional H-2B visas to aid seafood industry

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – In this picture taken Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019, a hand with the middle finger raised is painted over an EU flag, at right, on the trawler’s front bulk-head of a fisherman boat in the port of Eyemouth, south coast of Edinburgh, Scotland. In their drive to uncouple Britain from the European Union, pro-Brexit campaigners have turned fishing into one of their battlegrounds. But while some seafood industry workers want out of the EU, others are alarmed at the prospect of losing frictionless access to EU consumers. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The Department of Homeland Security decided to release an additional number of visas, which senators say will help the seafood industry in several states, including Virginia.

Last week, seven senators including Tim Kaine and Mark Warner asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to allow additional H-2B visas for temporary non-agricultural workers.

Warner was a strong advocate and repeatedly urged DHS to release additional visas in order to provide much-needed support to the seafood industry in Virginia.

“I’m relieved to know that with harvest season approaching, Virginia’s family-owned seafood processors will be able to access these additional visas in order to hire more seasonal workers and keep their operations up and running,” said Sen. Warner.

Officials say H-2B visas will allow employers to temporarily hire non-immigrant workers to perform non-agricultural labor or services in the United States if U.S. workers are not available.

After completing the application and certification process, the visas are critical to the survival of Virginia’s seafood industry. This particularly affects the seafood processing community around the Chesapeake Bay.

Warner previously introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen the H-2B visa program and has requested an audit to determine the number of unused visas that could be made available to eligible petitioners.

