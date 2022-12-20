RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Democrats are holding a firehouse primary on Tuesday to elect a candidate to run for the 4th Congressional District seat, left vacant after the death of longtime Rep. Donald McEachin in November.
On Saturday, Republicans picked Leon Benjamin, a pastor from Richmond, to run in the special election in February.
The Democratic candidates running include:
- State Senator Jennifer McClellan
- State Senator Joe Morrissey
- Civil rights activist advocate and veteran Tavorise Marks
- Attorney Joseph Preston, a former Democratic state delegate.
McClellan has been endorsed by McEachin’s wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
The 4th District includes Surry and Sussex counties, as well as several counties in the greater Richmond area. Voting goes until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The polling locations include:
- Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868
- Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St, Richmond, VA 23224
- Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
- IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs VA 23075
- Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg, VA 23803
- Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23234
- Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry, VA 23883
- Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030