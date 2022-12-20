RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Democrats are holding a firehouse primary on Tuesday to elect a candidate to run for the 4th Congressional District seat, left vacant after the death of longtime Rep. Donald McEachin in November.

On Saturday, Republicans picked Leon Benjamin, a pastor from Richmond, to run in the special election in February.

The Democratic candidates running include:

State Senator Jennifer McClellan

State Senator Joe Morrissey

Civil rights activist advocate and veteran Tavorise Marks

Attorney Joseph Preston, a former Democratic state delegate.

McClellan has been endorsed by McEachin’s wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

The 4th District includes Surry and Sussex counties, as well as several counties in the greater Richmond area. Voting goes until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The polling locations include: