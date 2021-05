PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The five Democrats running for Virginia governor will square off in another debate Thursday night.

WAVY will have coverage on-air and online starting at 7 p.m. The debate’s taking place in Northern Virginia.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, considered the front-runner, is up against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Del. Lee Carter.

The primary is coming up on June 8. Read more about the candidates here.