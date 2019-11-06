Democrats gain control of both chambers of Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Democrats take control of both chambers of state legislature for first time in more than two decades.

Democrats flipped the Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday.

More coverage: Live election blog

Of four states having legislative elections this year, Virginia was the only one where control of the statehouse was up for grabs.

Prior to the election, Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.

Voter animosity toward President Donald Trump has powered Democratic gains in Virginia in recent elections.