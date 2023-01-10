Aaron Rouse is a candidate for the Virginia State Senate, District 7. A special election for this seat will take place on Jan. 10.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Democrat Aaron Rouse has defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the race for Virginia’s 7th Senate District, flipping the seat formerly held by Republican Jen Kiggans, according to unofficial election results.

It was a close race, with Rouse up by 348 votes with all precincts reporting, 19,430 votes to Adams’ 19,082, results show.

The former Virginia Beach councilman and NFL player took the stage to thank supporters just before 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday as his team declared victory.

The result means there will now be a 22-18 Democratic advantage in the Senate, all but certainly blocking any chances of Gov. Youngkin’s proposed 15-week abortion ban passing in the 2023 General Assembly, which officially starts on Wednesday.

Rouse’s campaign messaging focused heavily on Rouse’s plan to block those efforts to restrict abortion access in the commonwealth.

The 7th District seat was held by Kiggans, who beat incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District race this past November.

