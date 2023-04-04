CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Delegate Tim Anderson announced that he will be running for State Senate.

Anderson announced his intention to run for the seat in the new 19th Senate District. This District includes parts of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

I have taken a lot of time with my family in deciding what to do next with my political career. There were many options, and after carefully considering each one, my family has decided and I am now announcing my intention to enter the Senate 19 GOP Primary. Tim Anderson

Anderson was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2021. In February, he announced that he was not seeking reelection.

This seat would have been the one that State Senator John Cosgrove would have ran for. Cosgrove announced last month that he was not running for a third full term.

For Anderson to run for the 19th District, he has to resign from his current seat. He confirmed to WAVY that he resigned on April 3.

Anderson is asking registered voters who live in the new Senate 19 District to stop by his law office at 2492 N. Landing Rd #104, Virginia Beach from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to sign the ballot access petition.

The primary election is June 20. Early voting begins May 5.