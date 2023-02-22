Mike Mullin is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 93.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Delegate Mike Mullin says he will not be seeking reelection in the House of Delegates.

The Democrat who represents parts of Newport News, Williamsburg, James City County and York County (93rd District) says he wants to spend more time with his children.

“Serving the people of the Peninsula has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Mullin said in a statement. “I’m also blessed with a wonderful family that includes my wife, Rebecca, three school-aged boys and a new baby son. Children grow up fast, and I want to spend the next years focused on them, so I’m not seeking re-election in the House of Delegates. Thank you to so many people who made my time in the General Assembly possible.”

Mullin began serving in the House of Delegates in 2016, taking over the seat formerly held by Democrat Monty Mason.

His legislative success includes “Heaven’s Law,” a bill that changed how social workers investigate child abuse allegations. It was named in honor of local 11-year-old Heaven Watkins, who was killed by her mother.

In the 2023 session, he sponsored a bill to commemorate Virginia’s Green Book sites that passed unanimously in the House.