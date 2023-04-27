VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Delegate Glenn Davis has resigned from his House seat early and will now be taking on a new role as the Director of the Department of Energy.

Davis posted on Twitter Wednesday night to announce his new role and says he’s excited to implement Governor Glenn Younkin’s All-American energy plan.

Davis announced earlier this month that he was not seeking reelection for the 84th District to go against fellow Republican Delegates Barry Knight.

He resigned Monday after serving in the Virginia House of Delegates for nearly a decade.