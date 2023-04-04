VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Delegate Glenn Davis announced Tuesday that he will not be running for reelection for the 84th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Davis announced the decision on Twitter saying that it has been an honor to represent the city that he has always called home.

It has been an honor and an amazing experience to represent the city that I have always called home in the Virginia General Assembly. However, I will not be running for reelection. My announcement is below. pic.twitter.com/ve2mERv23j — Delegate Glenn Davis (@DelGlennDavis) April 4, 2023

“It has been an honor and an amazing experience to represent the city that I have always called home in the Virginia General Assembly. However, I will not be running for reelection.” Davis said in his tweet.

Davis has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014. He also previously served as the Virginia Beach City Council in 2009.

In a statement from Davis, he says the redistricting process, “created numerous intraparty conflicts across the Commonwealth.”

His statement continued by saying while his desire would be to continue serving in the House of Delegates, Davis says that the city has benefited from having the Chairman of Appropriations as its representative.