Del. Elizabeth Guzman announces run for lieutenant governor

(WAVY) — Current Virginia Del. Elizabeth Guzman announced Monday her campaign for lieutenant governor of Virginia. If Guzman was elected, she would be the first woman and first Latinx person to sit the seat.

“I’m running for lieutenant governor because the Senate needs more progressive voices,” said Guzman.

Guzman currently serves as a Democrat in the 31st District of the House of Delegates.

Guzman says she is a social worker and public administrator. She is also the division chief for the City of Alexandria’s Center for Adult Services, serving vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people struggling with addiction.

Her announcement came on the same day former Virginia Delegate Tim Hugo shared his news to run for the same seat.

Prince William Delegate Hala Ayala also announced her run for lieutenant governor a few months ago.

Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has held the position since being elected in 2018 but says he’s exploring a run for governor in 2021.

