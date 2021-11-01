Day ahead of Election Day, Youngkin coming to Hampton Roads; McAuliffe campaigned over weekend

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, prepares to address the crowd at an event in Richmond, Va., left, and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, gestures as he addresses the crowd during an election party in McLean, Va., right. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With Election Day only a day away, Republican gubernortial candidate Glenn Youngkin will be in Virginia Beach on Monday to try to get more voters to the polls.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe was in the region over the weekend, highlighted by a rally Friday night with Vice President Kamala Harris. McAuliffe had previously been scheduled for a Monday event in Virginia Beach, but a campaign spokesperson said the candidate wouldn’t be there.

The race for Virginia governor has captured national attention, and more than 1.1 million Virginians have already voted early. The last day to vote early and in-person was Saturday.

One of the final stops on Youngkin’s statewide bus tour will be here in Hampton Roads. He will go over his vision for the commonwealth tonight at Neptune’s Park at the Oceanfront. His team says that instead of bringing in big name Republicans (former President Donald Trump notably will not be included despite his endorsement of Youngkin) to help sway voters, a group of Virginians will explain why they will vote for Youngkin.

Over the weekend, Youngkin stopped in Southwest Virginia near the Tennessee state line. It’s a part of Virginia that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

Trump however will host a tele-rally for Youngkin on Monday, but Youngkin’s team says that their candidate will not participate. Trump released a new statement on Monday morning in support.

Former Pres. Trump releases a statement encouraging Virginians to vote for Glenn Youngkin.



“Glenn Youngkin is a good man, a hardworking man, a successful man. He loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children’s education, and many other very good things.” pic.twitter.com/xrpi1GdoWt — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) November 1, 2021

He held campaign events in Portsmouth, Norfolk and Hampton.

Meanwhile Hampton Roads Transit services will be free on Election Day (Tuesday, November 2). To learn where local polling stations are, click here.