Court approves agreement to promote safe absentee voting by mail ahead of Virginia primaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced that an agreement to promote safe absentee voting by mail in the upcoming June 23 primaries has been approved.

Under the agreement, the Commonwealth will accept absentee ballots without the signature of a witness “for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot.”

“This agreement is a win for Virginia voters and a win for democracy,” said Attorney General Herring. “No Virginian should ever have to put their own health and safety at risk to exercise their right to vote.”

“Now, susceptible Virginians will not have to jeopardize their well-being and violate social distancing measures to cast their ballot by mail.”

The agreement is limited only to the June 23 primaries.

This comes as Chesapeake and Norfolk registrars suggest to “vote at home” ahead of local elections.

Governor Ralph Northam extended the May 5 election by two weeks, to May 19.

Governor Northam suggests mail-in ballots, as the safest way to vote during the pandemic. Voters can request an absentee ballot online, or you can download a request form and mail it to the registrars office. When requesting an absentee ballot, you may select “2A” disability or illness as a reason, according to the Department of Elections.

The deadline for mail-in requests must be received by May 12 at 5 p.m.

