Congresswoman Luria to participate in virtual business town hall with Delegate Fowler

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria is expected to join Delegate Kelly Fowler in a virtual business town hall.
Along with Luria and Fowler, they will also be joined by Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, Joni Marshall with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Kim Brewer with Virginia Department of General Services (Division of Purchases & Supply).
The virtual town hall is happening on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss ways in which local groups and elected officials can help small business owners.
Participants can us the link here.
Latest Posts
- AG Herring sues EPA over rule undermining mercury and air toxins standards
- President Trump to hold Tuesday Coronavirus briefing
- Fauci ‘not even thinking about’ resigning from White House coronavirus task force
- 31 states — including Virginia — now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes
- Pritzker suspends energy working group as ComEd cooperates with federal prosecutors