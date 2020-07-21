Congresswoman Luria to participate in virtual business town hall with Delegate Fowler

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., pets her cat, Bijous, during an interview in her home in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Luria recently joined a group of other Congresswomen to call for the impeachment of President Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria is expected to join Delegate Kelly Fowler in a virtual business town hall.

Along with Luria and Fowler, they will also be joined by Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, Joni Marshall with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Kim Brewer with Virginia Department of General Services (Division of Purchases & Supply).

The virtual town hall is happening on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss ways in which local groups and elected officials can help small business owners.

Participants can us the link here.

