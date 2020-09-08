Congresswoman Luria, Norfolk chief, area clergy host webinar on community policing Tuesday night

App users: Click here to watch the livestream starting at 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will join other elected officials, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, clergy and NAACP leaders Tuesday night for a webinar on community policing.

The webinar will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those participating in the discussion, which will cover best practices in community policing, include:

U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA-02)

State Senator Lynwood Lewis (SD-100)

Delegate Nancy Guy (HD-83)

Delegate Jay Jones (HD-89)

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone

Rev. Dr. Keith Jones, Senior Pastor of Norfolk’s Shiloh Baptist Church

Joe Dillard, Jr., Norfolk NAACP

Rev. Dr. Marcus Small (moderator)

Guests can join the Zoom webinar at this link. The passcode is 180696. Attendees can also join by telephone at 301-715-8592, Webinar ID 934 8591 7155, passcode 180696.

