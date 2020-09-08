Congresswoman Luria, Norfolk chief, area clergy host webinar on community policing Tuesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will join other elected officials, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, clergy and NAACP leaders Tuesday night for a webinar on community policing.

The webinar will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those participating in the discussion, which will cover best practices in community policing, include:

  • U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA-02)
  • State Senator Lynwood Lewis (SD-100)
  • Delegate Nancy Guy (HD-83)
  • Delegate Jay Jones (HD-89)
  • Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone
  • Rev. Dr. Keith Jones, Senior Pastor of Norfolk’s Shiloh Baptist Church
  • Joe Dillard, Jr., Norfolk NAACP
  • Rev. Dr. Marcus Small (moderator)

Guests can join the Zoom webinar at this link. The passcode is 180696. Attendees can also join by telephone at 301-715-8592, Webinar ID 934 8591 7155, passcode 180696.

