Congresswoman Luria, Norfolk chief, area clergy host webinar on community policing Tuesday night

App users: Click here to watch the livestream starting at 6 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will join other elected officials, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, clergy and NAACP leaders Tuesday night for a webinar on community policing.
The webinar will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Those participating in the discussion, which will cover best practices in community policing, include:
- U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA-02)
- State Senator Lynwood Lewis (SD-100)
- Delegate Nancy Guy (HD-83)
- Delegate Jay Jones (HD-89)
- Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone
- Rev. Dr. Keith Jones, Senior Pastor of Norfolk’s Shiloh Baptist Church
- Joe Dillard, Jr., Norfolk NAACP
- Rev. Dr. Marcus Small (moderator)
Guests can join the Zoom webinar at this link. The passcode is 180696. Attendees can also join by telephone at 301-715-8592, Webinar ID 934 8591 7155, passcode 180696.
