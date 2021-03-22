Congresswoman Luria launches Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria has launched the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus.



In a release sent Monday, Luria stated that the caucus is “a bipartisan group of lawmakers focused on improving offshore wind technology, investing in the offshore wind workforce, and making the United States a clean energy leader.”

Luria is joined by Vice Chairs Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-20), and Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24).



Luria said the mission of the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus is to find bipartisan solutions to address the offshore wind industry’s challenges, promote workforce development, and advocate for policies that will strengthen our economy and improve the environment.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital to make robust investments in clean and renewable sources of energy,” said Luria. “In addition to helping us avoid some of the most severe impacts of climate change, expanding offshore wind energy would create long-term job opportunities for countless Americans.”