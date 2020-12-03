Congresswoman Luria announces four-month bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief package

Elaine Luria is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District.

WASHINGTON, D.C.- (WAVY) – Congresswoman Luria joined her colleagues in the Problem Solvers Caucus and a bipartisan group of Senators in announcing a four-month bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief plan.

The framework that was announced on Wednesday, will prioritize support for families, students, small businesses, and health care providers, Luria said.

“Eight months after the CARES Act became law, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate families and small businesses across our nation,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

The package consists of $908 billion in aid and includes relief in the following key categories, the Congresswoman said:

$288 billion for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

$160 billion for state and local governments

$180 billion for additional unemployment insurance

$82 billion for education funding

$25 billion for Healthcare Provider Relief Fund

$25 billion in housing assistance

$10 billion for dedicated broadband funding

“Congress must do its job by finding common ground and putting forth a realistic COVID-19 relief package. I am encouraged by this framework that presents the viable and bipartisan proposals our communities need during this unprecedented public health emergency and economic crisis,” said Luria.

Congresswoman Luria is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, consisting of a bipartisan group in Congress comprised of 50 members equally comprised of Democrats and Republicans.

Click here to watch Congresswoman Luria speak about the COVID-19 emergency relief framework.

