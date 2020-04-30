Congressman Bobby Scott to host telephone town hall about COVID-19 Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott, (VA-03), will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting Thursday night to answer questions about COVID-19.

The call will inform his constituents about what Congress, the Administration and Virginia are doing to fight the pandemic and curb the spread of the virus.

The town hall will begin at 7 p.m.

Those who want to participate should register at bobbyscott.house.gov/live.

“Congressman Scott will provide an overview of recently passed legislation and supports available to individuals, families, students, workers, and small business owners. Congressman Scott will be joined by health experts and officials from the Internal Revenue Service, the Small Business Administration, and the Virginia Employment Commission,” Scott’s office wrote in a news release.

It will be livestreamed on Scott’s Facebook page as well.

