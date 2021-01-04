Commonwealth’s Attorneys call for criminal justice reform ahead of upcoming legislative session

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of Virginia prosecutors have issued a letter to the General Assembly calling for criminal justice reform ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The Virginia General Assembly is scheduled to convene on January 13 and several members of the Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice (VPPFJ) are making their voices heard.

In a letter issued Monday, the group, which represents 40% of the state’s population, asked the General Assembly to “help make their communities safer and the commonwealth’s justice system more fair and equitable.”

The group, comprised of a dozen prosecutors, include Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory D. Underwood, and Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie N. Morales.

Proposal listed in their letter include:

Automated, automatic, and free expungement of criminal records for formerly system-involved community members

End mandatory minimum sentences

End cash bail

Abolish the death penalty

End the “three strikes” felony enhancement for petty larceny offenses

The group of prosecutors ended the letter applauding the recent progress of the General Assembly on criminal justice reform while calling for a continued path to even more changes.

“We believe that these policy changes constitute a natural extension of that progress.”