CNU survey: Democrats lead in polling for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and AG races

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, prepares to address the crowd at an event in Richmond, Va., left, and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, gestures as he addresses the crowd during an election party in McLean, Va., right. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new survey released Thursday by Christopher Newport University shows Virginia’s Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general hold significant leads ahead of the 2021 elections in November.

Former governor and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe leads Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in polling in the governor’s race, 50% to 41%, according to the CNU survey.

The polling shows McAuliffe has strong support from women (55% to 36%), younger voters (52% to 34%), and voters 50 years & older (49% to 44%). McAuliffe’s strongest support in the commonwealth comes from Northern Virginia (59% to 33%), the Richmond area (48% to 40%) and Hampton Roads (52% to 41%).

The survey showed that Youngkin has solid support from the Republican base with 95%. He is strongest in south/southwestern portion of Virginia (53% to 37%).

“These numbers reflect a state that continues to trend blue in presidential and statewide elections as demographic shifts endure in the Commonwealth,” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “While there is still room for movement in the race, Youngkin has a tightrope to walk between Trump supporters and more moderate voters across the suburbs of Virginia.”

In the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic Delegate Hala Ayala leads former Republican Delegate Winsome Sears 52% to 42%, with 6% undecided. Ayala’s support is driven primarily by younger voters (57% to 35%), Black voters (84% to 6%) and women (55% to 38%).

Sears holds the Republican base with 95%, voters in the south/southwest region (54% to 37%) and a slight majority of white voters (51% to 44%).

Current Attorney General and Democratic candidate Mark Herring, who is seeking a third term, leads Republican Del. Jason Miyares, 53% to 41%, with 6% undecided.

The results of the survey are based on 800 Virginia registered voters who are likely general election voters, including 277 on a landline and 523 on cell phones. The survey was conducted from August 15-23, 2021.

Read the full report from the Wason Center here.

Election Day is Nov. 2 and in-person early voting starts Sept. 17.