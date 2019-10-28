CNU Poll: Voters prefer Democrats in four key State Senate Districts

People use voting booths at a pooling station during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An election for Gibraltar’s 17-seat parliament is taking place Thursday under a cloud of uncertainty about what Brexit will bring for this British territory on Spain’s southern tip. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — A new poll released Monday by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy indicates that voters in four key State Senate Districts prefer Democratic candidates over Republicans.

With all 40 Senate seats and all 100 House of Delegates seats up for grabs, Republican’s longstanding hold of the General Assembly is at stake come the Nov. 5 election.

According to Wason Center director Quentin Kidd, polls taken at SD 7 (Virginia Beach/Norfolk), SD 10 (Chesterfield/Richmond), SD 12 (Henrico/Hanover), and SD 13 (Loudoun/Prince William) said the upcoming election could tip control of the Virginia Senate.

With a 14-point “enthusiasm gap,” 63% of Democratic voters said they were eager about voting compared to 49% of Republican voters, the poll said.

According to Wason Center assistant director Rachel Bitecofer, the polls also suggested that affiliation with President Trump was not seen as an asset.

59% of voters surveyed said they were less likely to vote for a General Assembly candidate who supports president Trump, and 54% said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports impeaching him.

When asked about the House of Representatives inquiry into impeaching President Trump, 59% of surveyed voters in these districts, including 11% of Republicans, said that opening the impeachment inquiry was “the right thing to do” while 42% said it was “the wrong thing to do.”

The Wason Center conducted 849 interviews of registered voters for the poll including 583 likely voters between October 1 and October 20.

The full report can be viewed at the Wason Center’s website.