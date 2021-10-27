CNU poll: Virginia governor race in a virtual tie, Dem leads in down ballot races have shrunk to similar margins

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While polling for Virginia’s gubernatorial race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin has shown a virtual tie for some time now, a new poll from Christopher Newport University released Wednesday shows Democrats’ leads in the lieutenant governor and attorney general races have shrunk to similar margins.

The poll was based on 944 interviews of registered Virginia voters from October 17-25, according to CNU’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership. CNU says Democrat Hala Ayala has a 1-point lead in polling in the lieutenant governor’s race over Republican Winsome Sears, 49% to 48%, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.

Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is up on Republican Jason Miyares 48% to 47%.

McAuliffe holds a 49% to 48% lead over Youngkin.

CNU’s poll earlier this month had McAuliffe up four points, 49% to 45%. A Nexstar/Emerson College poll released around the same time had McAuliffe at 49% and Youngkin at 48%.

CNU says Republican voters were more likely to say they were enthusiastic about this election (80% to 65% for Democrats) and people who labeled themselves as independent are more likely to favor the Republican candidates. Women favor the Democratic candidates (56% to 40%) while men favor the Republicans (56% to 42%).

The candidates are making their last-second pushes ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 2. President Joe Biden campaigned for Democrats Tuesday night in Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams and Vice President Kamala Harris will join the McAuliffe campaign on Friday in Norfolk.

Youngkin meanwhile has been a statewide bus tour, and made several stops in Hampton Roads this week.

To read the full CNU poll results, click here.