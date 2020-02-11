CNU poll details suggest bills’ fates in General Assembly

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A poll by Christopher Newport University claims to reveal the fate of several bills in the General Assembly during this year’s session.

Data released Monday shows that analysis of party, age, race, gender and other factors suggest whether selected bills are likely to pass or fail.

The breakdown of poll data was provided by Virginia voters working with the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University and provides insight into the status of proposals like:

Gun control

Local control over Confederate monuments

Marijuana decriminalization

There are also several other bills looked at in the research collected from the midway point of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session.

The research results, as provided by the university, are as follows:

“Gun laws test the limits of coalition. Universal background checks, a ‘red flag’ law and concealed carry restrictions are backed by a strong majority of voters in a coalition that crosses party, age, race and gender lines. But the coalition fractures over an assault weapons ban.”

“General Assembly action so far suggests that proposals with a strong voter majority and broad coalition will pass, such as universal background checks, a ‘red flag’ law, a minimum wage hike, no-excuse early voting, marijuana decriminalization and redistricting reform. The clearest example, the Equal Rights Amendment, passed quickly already. However, proposals with a slim voter majority but a weak voter coalition, such as the assault weapons ban, falter.”

“The proposal to give local governments control over whether to remove or alter Confederate monuments shows that partisan and ideological preference is always a strong legislative force, voter opinion notwithstanding. With no voter majority and no broad voter coalition but very strong support among majority party voters in the survey, the local control proposal will likely pass the General Assembly.”

The 2020 General Assembly session reaches its virtual midpoint, or crossover, on Tuesday, when each house must complete action on its own bills, then take up bills passed by the other.

