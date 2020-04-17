Live Now
Chesapeake organization pushing for Virginia lawmakers to postpone May elections

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia General Assembly reconvenes next week on April 22 and some big decisions are on the table. 

Lawmakers will decide whether or not to move local elections from May to November because of the pandemic.

A Chesapeake organization wants citizens to get involved.

Gov. Ralph Northam recommended local May elections be pushed back to November to prevent further spread of coronavirus – but this can only happen if legislators approve it.

Change the Date Chesapeake is asking citizens to reach out to their legislators to encourage them to vote “yes” on delaying elections.

Jeanne Hanewich, the group organizer, told 10 On Your Side she believes many people might be under the impression that local elections have already been postponed.

She said delaying elections is not only a matter of public safety, but it’s also a good way to increase voter turnout.

Races for mayor, city council and school board positions in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, and Williamsburg are voted on during May elections when voter turnout is typically lower.

“Those affect our daily lives and they should be held at a time when there’s the most participation,” Hanewich said. 

If you don’t know who your legislator is, you can find out here. 

