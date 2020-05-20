Candidate Profile: Jarome Bell (2nd District)

Jarome Bell lost the June 2020 primary election to Scott Taylor. Taylor will be named on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. Click here to learn more about Taylor.

Candidate Name: Jarome Bell

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District

Party: Republican

Website: jaromebellforcongress.com

Biography: I’m Jarome Bell. I’m an America-first, conservative Republican from Virginia Beach.

Having dedicated my life to a career in the U.S. Navy, retired as chief petty officer after 27 years, I’m turning my attention to once again serve this great nation by working to help President Donald Trump keep America great in the U.S. House of Representatives.

I’m running for Congress to defend our republic against the foreign and domestic enemies to our Constitution, to which I swore an oath as a member of our Armed Forces — an oath that does not expire.

It is obvious to me that the Democratic party put black votes on the back of the proverbial bus long ago and left us behind. They don’t represent us now, and arguably never did.

Similarly — and with the exception of Donald Trump — the establishment wing of the GOP no longer represents middle class working Americans.

Tidewater Virginia needs a new approach — someone who can bridge the gap and build trust, both between the two parties and between Americans from all walks of life.

Whether they’re communists, socialists, or violent protesters in the streets, the far-left has infected our government at every level with dangerous, anti-American ideas and policies, and it’s time we put a stop to it.

I served with the FBI until I embarked on a life-changing course with the Navy, where I completed seven-and-a-half years of sea duty and flew over 9,000 hours as a Naval Aircrewman circling the globe in support of our nation’s military missions and national security interests.

While in the Navy, I deployed twice on the USS Carl Vinson under President Ronald Reagan during the Cold War, and in past years as a Naval Aircrewman deployed numerous times to various countries in defense of our country abroad.

I have faithfully served our commanders-in-chief worldwide on every continent except Antarctica and at times accompanied world dignitaries on diplomatic missions, including once having the privilege and honor of airlifting Dr. Condoleeza Rice to Tel Aviv, Israel for a peace summit.

I retired as a chief petty officer from the Navy, where I proudly served and faithfully executed my duties for 27 years under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

From 1985 until my retirement in 2012, I served in various commands in San Diego, Atlanta, and Norfolk, where my last duty station was on the admiral’s staff at Commander Naval Reserve Forces Command in Norfolk.

Since retiring from the Navy, I opened a small business — I own and operate Line6 Recruiting Services, where I help young adults who will soon be graduating from high school obtain College Athletic Scholarships. I also serve as a certified Department of Justice school safety officer for the state of Virginia in the Chesapeake public school system, and I coach and mentor young men through the game of football in the Norfolk public school system.

I have three sons, and have been married to my beautiful wife for 23 years. I studied at Embry-Riddell Aeronautical University where I obtained my bachelors of science degree in professional aeronautics with a minor in management.

Why should Virginians elect you to the U.S. House of Representatives?

Virginians should elect me to the U.S. House of Representatives because first, I am not a politician. People are beginning to understand that Democrats and the establishment GOP are dangerous and we need less career politicians in Congress and more real warriors and fighters for the people. I’m an outsider, and a fighter like President Trump was.

Second, I understand that there is a war on conservatives. White conservatives are called racists and linguistic programming terms like white supremacist and white nationalists, and black conservatives are called traitors to our race. I understand that we are all in this together. I understand that it’s the fault of both parties. The Democrats race bait and play the race card to their advantage while the GOP run, hide and try to convince people they are not, while both parties still take for granted those forgotten people on both sides that are just looking for someone they can count on and someone they can believe in.

What is the most important legislative issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The most important legislative issue in Virginia really comes from the state, but also at the federal level from Democrats constantly, and that is the blatant attack on our Second Amendment rights. We are in for the fight of our lives for the very freedoms we hold dear as free people. People need to understand that if they take away our Second Amendment rights and pass Draconian laws like they have done here in Virginia, all of our other rights will fail and we will become a third-world nation slave nation. History proves that without a right to bear arms, people are no longer free, Just look around the world.

Also, now our First Amendment rights are now under attack.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it if elected?

The top challenge facing my district is truly depending on where you live. I truly have seen local blatant corruption and disregard for citizen’s rights afforded to them and protected by the United States Constitution by elected officials to include mayors and city council members that are truly astonishing. Wasteful spending and then higher taxation on the citizens that live here that are on household budgets that suffer.

Seeing that I have the largest district in Virginia and all the most of military bases fall under my cognizance.

However, if I had to choose one, the number one challenge with this being a military town, is making sure we maintain a strong, up-to-date military and keeping the carriers, ships, and airwings at NOB, Oceana, Littlecreek, Fort Story, Damneck and Langley here in the Tidewater Hampton Roads region. We can never go through another sequestration like under [Barack] Obama. Numerous big companies and small businesses and people’s livelihoods are dependent on us retaining and maintaining our bases and squadrons right here.

Virginia Beach (flooding and loss of tourism evenue), the Eastern Shore (more jobs and industry, broadband), Norfolk, Hampton, York County and Williamsburg all have their separate, unique top challenge though.

In light of Virginia’s recent gun control debates, what, if any, gun laws would you support changing?

I would immediately repeal every gun control law on the books in Virginia that is not in line with the Second Amendment of United States Constitution and the Virginia Constitution. Gun control laws that are on the books nationwide, and now in Virginia, are nothing but modern day Black Codes from 1866 when the first gun control laws originated against freed black men.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?

Loss of jobs and tourism business revenue: We have to reopen the city and get people back to work and open up the industry that is second to the military.

Not enough hospital beds for the sick and PPE for the workers on the Eastern Shore: Get help from President Trump on getting more facilities up and running to manage the virus there.

Supply issues: Bring all manufacturing back into the United States. We cannot rely on any other country for America’s needs.

