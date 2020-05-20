Candidate Profile: J.H. Madison Downs (3rd District)

J.H. Madison Downs lost the June 2020 primary election to John Collick. Collick will be named on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd District. Click here to learn more about Collick.

Name: J.H. Madison Downs

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District

Party: Republican

Website: madisonforhamptonroads.com

Biography: Madison Downs is a teacher and community developer who has a long family history in Hampton Roads. He played football for Hampton High School, where his mother, uncles and aunts also attended school.

Madison said he understands the struggles middle-class families face in Hampton Roads due to housing and financial instability. He has experienced both of these hardships in his personal life and through his work in impoverished neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.

