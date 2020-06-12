Candidate Profile: Cazel Levine (4th District)

Cazel Levine lost the June 2020 primary election to Donald McEachin. McEachin will be named on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th District. Click here to learn more about McEachin.

Name: Cazel Levine

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Party: Democratic

Website: www.cazelforcongress.com

Biography: Cazel Levine worked as a federal government executive for 30 years, including working with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Interior in the Bureau of Land Management. She is also a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America.

Cazel studied at Virginia State University where she got experience working on political campaigns, running voter registration drives, and canvassing neighborhoods for many issues, including the Clean Water Act.

